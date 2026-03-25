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Normal life affected in Odisha's Malkangiri due to Congress' 12-hr bandh

Thu, 26 March 2026
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Normal life was affected in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Wednesday due to a 12-hour bandh called by the Congress over various issues, including issues pertaining to paddy procurement and LPG supply constraint. Commercial establishments, educational institutions and many offices remained closed due to the bandh, which commenced at 6 am. 

Vehicular movement was also disrupted in the southern Odisha district as the Congress workers staged road blockades at multiple locations, including a state highway. 

However, emergency services were permitted to operate, the police said. 

The Congress members demanded the immediate procurement of paddy from farmers at the mandis. 

"As the government has almost stopped procuring paddy from the farmers, they are facing hardship at the mandis," Congress leader Gobind Patra said. 

Due to unseasonal rainfall, paddy with the farmers have got damaged. So, the government should provide them with compensation, he said. 

Padma Ranjan Pangi, another Congress leader of the district, said the people of Malkangiri are facing shortages of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel. -- PTI

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