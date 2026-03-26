Modi to attend G7 summit in France

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, held a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay.





Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to France.





"The ministers welcomed the fact that Prime Minister Modi has confirmed his participation in the Evian Summit (15-17 June). With this in mind, the two ministers highlighted India's contribution to the G7's work, particularly on the question of major macroeconomic imbalances, and on international partnerships and solidarity," a French Foreign Ministry release said.





It said that Jaishankar's participation in the meeting testifies to the importance France attaches to closely involving India, which holds the BRICS presidency this year, in its G7 presidency.





The two ministers discussed the conflict in West Asia that has caused energy supply disruptions.





"The ministers spoke at length about the situation in the Middle East. They agreed to continue their close coordination with the aim of working jointly to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is safe," the release said. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to France to attend the G7 summit scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17.