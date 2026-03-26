HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to attend G7 summit in France

Thu, 26 March 2026
Share:
22:50
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to France to attend the G7 summit scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17. 


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, held a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to France. 

"The ministers welcomed the fact that Prime Minister Modi has confirmed his participation in the Evian Summit (15-17 June). With this in mind, the two ministers highlighted India's contribution to the G7's work, particularly on the question of major macroeconomic imbalances, and on international partnerships and solidarity," a French Foreign Ministry release said. 

It said that Jaishankar's participation in the meeting testifies to the importance France attaches to closely involving India, which holds the BRICS presidency this year, in its G7 presidency. 

The two ministers discussed the conflict in West Asia that has caused energy supply disruptions. 

"The ministers spoke at length about the situation in the Middle East. They agreed to continue their close coordination with the aim of working jointly to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is safe," the release said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ensure 4 tickets per MLA for IPL matches: K'taka speaker
LIVE! Ensure 4 tickets per MLA for IPL matches: K'taka speaker

'Get serious before...': Trump claims Iran 'begging' for deal
'Get serious before...': Trump claims Iran 'begging' for deal

Despite heightened tensions and Iran's rejection of a US-backed ceasefire, President Trump claims Iran is now 'begging' for a deal.

Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi
Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

An Indian and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a street. The incident has raised concerns about regional security.

Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict
Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers of most states to assess their preparedness and strategies in response to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Iran naval commander leading closure of Hormuz killed: Israel
Iran naval commander leading closure of Hormuz killed: Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced a series of military operations against US and Israeli targets in retaliation for earlier airstrikes. The IRGC claims to have launched multiple missile and drone strikes, and has...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO