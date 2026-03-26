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'Modi must call Trump, PM enjoys respect across the world'

Thu, 26 March 2026
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Geopolitical risk advisor and former US Army combatant, Colonel Douglas Macgregor (retd) has questioned the credibility of Pakistan, which is attempting to position itself in a negotiating role in the West Asia crisis, stating that the country faces severe internal challenges and would not be viewed as neutral by Israel. 

In an interview with ANI, Col Macgregor, who served as the advisor to the US Secretary of Defence in the first Donald Trump Administration, said Pakistan is faced with internal difficulties, including a precarious economic situation.
He suggested that India could play a credible role in facilitating dialogue due to its diplomatic relationships across different geopolitical blocs. "For the Pakistanis to offer help is sort of like a man who is in a burning building offering you a spare room in the building. Pakistan's not going to be viewed in any way, shape or form as neutral by the Israelis," he said. 

"They're going to view Pakistan as part of the problem. Why would you go to Pakistan to Islamabad to try and close a deal, if you will, on ending the war? That's an impossibility. It strikes me as just ludicrous nonsense," he added. He said Pakistan has enormous problems. "Financially, they're insolvent and so forth," Col Macgregor said. 

"Pakistan is not what I would call a civilisational state. It's part of a civilisational complex. But India itself is one of these core civilisational states, which is desperately needed, you know, in the world today," he added. Col Macgregor said Israel is unlikely to trust mediation efforts led by Pakistan. 

"If the Israelis heard that they were supposed to show up in Islamabad for a meeting, I think they'd laugh it off. This is ridiculous. Why should we trust anything those people say?" he asked. 

"That's not true for India. India is in a very good position that way," he noted. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a position to offer real help, support and assistance and noted that he commands global respect and maintains working relationships with multiple international leaders. "Prime Minister Modi is someone who enjoys a great deal of respect and confidence across the globe. He is someone who is at ease with (Russian President) Vladimir Putin in Moscow. He is comfortable talking to the leadership in Tehran. He recently visited Israel, and the Israelis are comfortable with him. We are comfortable with India," Col Macgregor said.

"I would urge Prime Minister Modi to talk to his advisors and call President Donald Trump...India itself is one of these core civilizational states, a large and powerful continental state...I think we would be better off if India exerted a great deal more influence in a place like the Indian Ocean and its surroundings," Col Macgregor said. -- ANI

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