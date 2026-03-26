Mamata's flight unable to land at Kolkata airport due to storm

18:55





She was returning to the state capital after attending election rallies in Paschim Bardhaman district's Andal when the weather turned adverse, affecting flight operations at the airport.





The chief minister was travelling in a chartered flight, which had taken off from the Andal airport around 3.30 pm and was scheduled to land in Kolkata around 4 pm.





However, due to heavy rain and gusty winds over the city, the aircraft could not land and continued to circle in the air, officials said.





"Due to adverse weather conditions, the CM's flight has been unable to land at the Kolkata Airport," an airport official said. In view of the inclement weather, flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended for approximately 20 minutes," the official added. -- PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's aircraft was unable to land at the Kolkata airport on Thursday evening due to heavy rain and strong winds, officials said.