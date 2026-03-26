HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamata's flight unable to land at Kolkata airport due to storm

Thu, 26 March 2026
Share:
18:55
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's aircraft was unable to land at the Kolkata airport on Thursday evening due to heavy rain and strong winds, officials said. 

She was returning to the state capital after attending election rallies in Paschim Bardhaman district's Andal when the weather turned adverse, affecting flight operations at the airport. 

The chief minister was travelling in a chartered flight, which had taken off from the Andal airport around 3.30 pm and was scheduled to land in Kolkata around 4 pm. 

However, due to heavy rain and gusty winds over the city, the aircraft could not land and continued to circle in the air, officials said. 

"Due to adverse weather conditions, the CM's flight has been unable to land at the Kolkata Airport," an airport official said. In view of the inclement weather, flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended for approximately 20 minutes," the official added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi
Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

An Indian and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a street. The incident has raised concerns about regional security.

LIVE! Rahul wearing T-shirt in Parliament is not nice: Rijiju
LIVE! Rahul wearing T-shirt in Parliament is not nice: Rijiju

Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict
Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers of most states to assess their preparedness and strategies in response to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Iran officer overseeing Hormuz blockade killed: Israel
Iran officer overseeing Hormuz blockade killed: Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced a series of military operations against US and Israeli targets in retaliation for earlier airstrikes. The IRGC claims to have launched multiple missile and drone strikes, and has...

'Israeli Assassinations In Iran Will Continue'
'Israeli Assassinations In Iran Will Continue'

'Much will depend on the position of the United States.''It will have to be seen to what extent the US will be more interested in achieving some form of a deal and to what extent Israel will be allowed to continue to carry out both...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO