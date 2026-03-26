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Iran war: PM to hold meeting with CMs tomorrow

Thu, 26 March 2026
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PM Narendra Modi will interact with state chief ministers tomorrow evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict. The meeting will review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India'. 

This comes even as the government of India today said that fuel supply across the country remains stable and retail fuel outlets are operating normally despite the ongoing developments in West Asia, urging the public not to believe rumours or resort to panic buying.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "All retail outlets are operating normally across the country," even as there were reports of panic buying in some areas due to rumours. The ministry clarified that the country has adequate fuel supplies. "There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country," the statement said, reiterating its advice to citizens "not to believe rumours."

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