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Iran war may keep crude prices elevated, India at risk

Thu, 26 March 2026
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Global energy disruptions and rising geopolitical risks are expected to keep crude oil prices high and create challenges for India's oil and gas sector in the coming years, according to a report by Ambit Institutional Equities. The report 'India's Energy Compass: The Strategic Shift (2015-2029)' noted that the global energy market has entered a period of significant uncertainty following recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 

"The global energy complex has entered a period of structural dislocation following the 2026 Middle East conflict," the report said. It added that attacks on key infrastructure have significantly impacted global supply chains. 

"Kinetic strikes on critical infrastructure have removed 2.5mbd of refining capacity and 17% of Qatari LNG supply," the report stated, adding that repair timelines could extend up to five years. -- ANI

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