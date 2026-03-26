Iran wants to make a deal so badly: Trump

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An Iranian missile with cluster munitions flies towards Israel. Dylan Martinez/Reuters





Speaking during the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) annual fundraising dinner in Washington DC last night, Trump covered a wide range of topics - from midterm elections, to immigration and Venezuela.





Trump told Republicans Iran "want to make a deal so badly". But he claimed Iran are "afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people". Read more here.

Despite various denials from Tehran this week, US President Donald Trump insists that Iran is negotiating with the US.