Iran hits US-Israeli assets in 82nd wave of attack

16:32

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According to a report by Iran's state media, Press TV, the military wing stated that these operations were launched in response to previous aerial attacks targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure and critical facilities.





The IRGC confirmed that the offensive commenced early on Thursday and is expected to persist throughout the day. Detailed reports indicate that the strikes targeted specific US interests in the al-Kharj and Arifjan districts of Saudi Arabia, alongside the US Defence Logistics Site (kGL) and Patriot radar systems located in Bahrain's Sheikh Isa region.





Furthermore, a large swarm of kamikaze drones reportedly devastated support fuel depots belonging to the US military. Other targets included a hangar for MQ-9 Reaper combat drones, a hangar for P8 surveillance aircraft, and a satellite communications dish for drones situated at the Ali al-Salem airbase.





Press TV highlighted that these retaliatory measures were dedicated to the Iranian people residing in the northern provinces of Mazandaran, Golestan, Gilan, Ardabil, and East Azarbaijan. In an "impact-driven" strike, the IRGC also claimed to have hit a military command centre within the occupied territories and industrial sites linked to the Israeli regime's nuclear programme near the Dead Sea.





Footage emerging from the "occupied territories" appears to show the direct impact of Iranian projectiles. The IRGC noted that members of the Axis of Resistance carried out 230 operations over the last 24 hours, which they described as the "most extensive" in terms of scale against Israeli positions and US interests.





Data provided by the IRGC suggests a coordinated effort: Lebanese Hezbollah fighters conducted 87 operations, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group carried out 23 offensives, and the Iranian Armed Forces launched 110 drone and missile strikes.





Press TV reported that the IRGC views the current West Asian conflict as a war of choice initiated by the United States, Israel, and their regional partners. The military statement emphasised that these responses would continue until "the hands of aggressors and tyrants are cut off from the region" and a state of genuine stability is achieved.





This escalation follows an unprovoked military campaign launched against Iran, killing Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, on February 28. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant damage to civilian and military facilities across Iran, leading to a substantial loss of life. In light of these events, the Iranian Armed Forces maintain that their operations against Israeli positions and American bases are a direct and necessary retaliatory response. -- ANI

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has initiated its 82nd wave of retaliatory strikes against the US-Israeli coalition, deploying a diverse arsenal of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.