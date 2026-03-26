Iran commander overseeing Hormuz blockade killed: Israel

15:08





There has been no comment from Iran or from the Israeli military on the strike. Tangsiri was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Times of Israel report.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out a fresh round of military operations today against US military installations across the region in retaliation for earlier airstrikes against infrastructure and civilian facilities in the northern sector of Iran.





On Wednesday, the IRGC and the Iranian Army conducted multiple operations as part of Operation True Promise 4, which was launched immediately after the US-Israeli coalition carried out strikes on Iran. Iranian armed forces have so far carried out 82 waves of missile and drone strikes with advanced weaponry targeting Israeli military facilities as well as US bases and assets scattered across the West Asia region.





The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have also joined the front against the external aggressors, inflicting heavy blows on the enemy. -- ANI

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, Alireza Tangsiri, has been killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, Israeli media reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed Israeli official.