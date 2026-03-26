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IPL 2026 full schedule announced by BCCI

Thu, 26 March 2026
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The second phase of the IPL 2026 will begin on April 13 and conclude on May 24, the BCCI announced on Thursday while releasing the full fixtures of the league phase.
 
The first phase runs from March 28 to April 12, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad facing off in the league opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The final is slated for May 31 in Bengaluru.
 
"The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.
 
"Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh," he added. 
 
"As the tournament enters a crucial phase, teams will compete across venues for a place in the playoffs, with the race expected to intensify through the latter half of the league stage." 
 
The action resumes on April 13 with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for an exciting run of fixtures.
 
The second phase will feature eight double-headers. 
 
Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three games at the latter venue during this phase. 
 
Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.
 
The venues for the playoffs will be announced at a later date. -- PTI 

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