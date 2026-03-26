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India's pvt fuel retailer hikes petrol price by Rs 5/litre

Thu, 26 March 2026
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Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, on Thursday raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 a litre, passing on part of the recent surge in global oil prices following the war in the Middle East, sources said. 

Fuel marketing companies in India have been under strain as retail petrol and diesel prices remained frozen despite a nearly 50 per cent surge in international oil prices since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.

Nayara Energy, which operates 6,967 of India's 102,075 petrol pumps, has decided to pass on part of the increase in input costs to consumers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. 

A company spokesperson did not immediately offer any comment on the story. Jio-bp, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and BP Plc that owns 2,185 outlets, has, however, so far not raised prices despite incurring heavy losses on sale of petrol and diesel. State-owned fuel retailers, who control about 90 per cent of the market, continue to keep rates on freeze. -- PTI

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LIVE! India's pvt fuel retailer hikes petrol price by Rs 5/litre
LIVE! India's pvt fuel retailer hikes petrol price by Rs 5/litre

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