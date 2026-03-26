Indian killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

18:50

An Indian national and a Pakistani were killed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday when debris of missiles intercepted by the UAE's air defence system fell on a street.





"As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, the incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X.





"The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the post added.





The total number of deaths has risen to 11 after the latest incident in Abu Dhabi, Gulf News reported.





Nine people killed earlier include three members of the armed forces. Six people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities have also been killed till now, the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates said.





Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry had said: "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 UAVs."





A total of 166 people were also injured till Wednesday, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. -- PTI