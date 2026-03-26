India, US discuss defence ties, military hardware cooperation

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During the meeting, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, the two sides also held important discussions on important ongoing defence deals, including the Indian plans for acquiring six more P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft.





"The 18th India-US Defence Policy Group meeting was held in New Delhi today. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby co-chaired the talks. Both sides reviewed ongoing initiatives, identified priority areas for co-development & co-production of defence equipment, and reaffirmed commitment to enhancing military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training visits & strategic exchanges," the Ministry of Defence said. -- ANI

India and the United States on Wednesday discussed ways of further strengthening their defence ties during the 18th Defence Policy Group meeting held in New Delhi.