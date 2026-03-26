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India has 60 days of fuel stocks

Thu, 26 March 2026
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India has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, the government said on Thursday, adding that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG as it dismissed reports of shortages as a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel. India, the world's fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products, has structurally assured domestic fuel availability and continues to supply refined fuels to over 150 countries, the ministry said in a statement.

"Every Indian refinery (which turn crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel) is running at over 100 per cent utilisation," it said. "Crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies. There is no supply gap." India, it said, has 74 days of total crude oil and fuel stocking capacity. -- PTI

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