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Hormuz route opened for India: Iranian FM

Thu, 26 March 2026
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that they have permitted the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.

Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, 'Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.'

This follows comments by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, he said, 'The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region & beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm & living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war - immediately.'

Guterres urged the US and Israel to end the war in West Asia.

'My message to the US & Israel is that it's high time to end the war - as human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount & the global economic impact is increasingly devastating. My message to Iran is to stop attacking their neighbours that are not parties to the conflict,' he said.

Earlier on March 25, the Iranian mission in New York said that they will allow the passage of what it called 'non-hostile vessels' through the Strait of Hormuz.  -- ANI

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