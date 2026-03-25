Girl killed in leopard attack in Dudhwa National Park's buffer zone

00:23





The girl was identified as Simran. The incident took place in the Singahi area in the Dudhwa buffer zone's Belrayan range.





According to the girl's family, Simran was sitting with her family inside their farmhouse in the village when the leopard suddenly came there and attacked her.





The animal picked up the girl in its jaws and fled towards nearby fields.





The girl's family members and villagers chased the leopard, forcing it to drop the child in a field before escaping into dense sugarcane fields.





The girl died on the spot due to severe injuries, the family said.





Deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone, Kirti Chaudhary, told PTI that after information about the incident was received, forest department officials rushed to the spot.





Patrolling and monitoring in the area will be intensified. -- PTI

A seven-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Sidhauna village in the Dudhwa National Park here on Wednesday night, officials said.