Ensure 4 VIP tickets per MLA for IPL matches: K'taka speaker

22:37

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Thursday asked the government to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets at the city's Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL during matches, after members across party lines alleged they were treated with "disrespect" by the KSCA, which manages the venue.





The speaker issued the direction after several MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, claimed they were given just one ticket and were not provided proper seating facilities during matches. Some members also demanded a separate lounge for legislators at the stadium.





The development comes as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are scheduled to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru on March 28.





Following the speaker's direction, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he would speak to Karnataka State Cricket Association officials and inform the House during the next Assembly session.





At this point, Khader and some MLAs pointed out that IPL matches begin on March 28.





Shivakumar then said he would immediately call KSCA officials. "I know the president there personally. I am also a voting member of the KSCA. There is nothing wrong with MLAs asking for this; they have every right to request the benefit. I will speak to them," he said.





The issue arose during a discussion when Minister K J George, intervening in a debate on Bengaluru's development, said he had earlier suggested considering a new sports arena or stadium if the Jakkur Flying Training School-a heritage aviation institution-is relocated from its current site.





He added that the proposal was opposed within the Cabinet by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, citing criticism that the government was attempting to favour builders. The CM (Siddaramaiah) subsequently decided to put the matter on hold, and no decision was taken.





Reacting to this, senior BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan asked whether there was a shortage of land for a new cricket stadium in Bengaluru, noting that cricket has become commercialised and associations generate substantial revenue.





"Do they need government land? They only need government permissions," he said.





R Ashoka said, "They (KSCA) do not give us tickets properly during matches, yet the government wants to provide them land for a stadium."





Pointing out that land for the Chinnaswamy Stadium was originally allotted to KSCA for training purposes, he said, "They have crores of rupees, yet they treat us in a way that we have to plead even for tickets. Even when a ticket is issued, it is in my name, so I cannot send my wife or son."





At this point, several Congress MLAs, including Vijayananda Kashappanavar and others, said the Leader of the Opposition was right and that MLAs should be given more tickets, proper seating, and preferably a separate lounge.





"MLAs get only one ticket and are made to sit in a lower gallery; earlier, they used to get two tickets. The government should ensure proper seating arrangements. Our families also want to watch matches. Should they not get that opportunity? Ensure proper tickets, seating, and a separate lounge for MLAs," Kashappanavar said.





Demanding that MLAs be given at least five tickets, he alleged that tickets are sold on the black market for up to Rs 20,000 each, while MLAs are denied access. "Is there no respect for the government and legislators?" he asked.





Ashoka said the government had allotted 16.32 acres of land for the stadium at a nominal rent of Rs 1,600 per month, while ticket prices range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 for a match.





"Teach them (KSCA) a lesson. We are not asking for free tickets; we are willing to pay," he added.





Intervening, Speaker Khader asked Shivakumar to call KSCA officials and ensure that MLAs are provided respectful seating arrangements.





"One ticket is given per MLA, and VIP tickets are issued only if the MLA attends in person. However, MLAs find it difficult to stand in queues as staff do not recognise them, leading to a sense of disrespect," he said.





"Many MLAs, therefore, avoid attending matches. Inform KSCA that at least four VIP stand tickets should be provided to MLAs and their families," he added.





The Speaker also jokingly told MLAs to approach the deputy CM, not him, for IPL tickets.





Meanwhile, Ashoka questioned why KSCA, which is permitted to host matches, has been granted a licence to serve liquor, including a CL-4 licence (for clubs), at the stadium.





"Tighten these rules; only then will KSCA fall in line," he added. PTI