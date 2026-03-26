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China pledges continued support to Pak in meet with Sharif

Thu, 26 March 2026
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Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and pledged his country's "continued support" for trade and investment in Pakistan, a statement said. Jiang also appreciated Pakistan's "economic resilience" in the meeting, also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials, a statement by the PM Office said. 

Appreciating China's steadfast economic support, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to advancing the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, called CPEC 2.0, with a focus on agriculture, industrial cooperation, and priority infrastructure projects, it stated. 

Ambassador Jiang "commended Pakistan's economic resilience and reform efforts, and reaffirmed China's continued support, particularly in trade and investment," it added. Both sides also expressed satisfaction at ongoing exchanges and looked forward to high-level engagements to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. 

Sharif also highlighted Pakistan's constructive role in promoting de-escalation in West Asia while discussing the regional situation. He also emphasised continued close coordination at all levels on issues of mutual interest while reaffirming the enduring Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. PTI

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