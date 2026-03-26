British rock band Def Leppard kicks off India tour with electrifying Meghalaya show

19:13

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ryan Sebastyan/Def Leppard on X





The concert, held on Wednesday evening, marked the opening show of the band's India tour and was produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.





Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the band "rocked Meghalaya with an electrifying night of timeless hits" as fans sang along, calling it another iconic international concert that reinforces the state's position as a leading music destination in the country.





The evening began with a high-energy performance by Nagaland-based band Trance Effect, which set the tone for the night with a mix of indie pop and rock influences, drawing enthusiastic response from the crowd.





As Def Leppard took the stage, the atmosphere turned electric, with the band delivering a powerful set featuring some of its most celebrated tracks, including 'Hysteria', 'Photograph', 'Rock of Ages', 'Animal' and 'Pour Some Sugar on Me'. Fans sang along to the iconic hits, creating a charged and immersive experience that reflected the enduring popularity of rock music in the region.





Officials said the event underscores Meghalaya's growing stature as a hub for live entertainment, with the state increasingly attracting international artistes and large-scale performances.





The band is scheduled to perform next in Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of the tour. -- PTI

Legendary British rock band Def Leppard kicked off its India tour with an electrifying performance in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, drawing thousands of fans in a night of nostalgia and high-energy music.