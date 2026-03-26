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Bird flu: 22,000 hens culled, 25,000 eggs destroyed

Thu, 26 March 2026
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Authorities have culled 22,808 poultry birds following an outbreak of avian influenza at a state-run farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, officials said on Thursday. 

As many as 25,896 eggs and around 79 quintals of poultry feed were also scientifically destroyed as part of containment measures to prevent the spread of the infection, they said. 

Avian influenza, or bird flu, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also spread to some mammals. The outbreak was reported at a government poultry farm in the Koni area, where around 4,400 chickens died between March 19 and March 24. 

Soon after confirmation of avian influenza, the animal husbandry department initiated swift action, forming a rapid response team under the supervision of the joint director, veterinary services, to contain the outbreak, an official said. 

According to protocol, 22,808 poultry birds, 25,896 eggs and around 79 quintal of poultry feed within the designated infected zone were destroyed by Wednesday evening, and their movement in the area has been completely restricted, he said. -- PTI

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