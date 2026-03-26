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Airlines facing big challenges; 'hope we see better days': DGCA chief

Thu, 26 March 2026
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is trying to promote ease of doing business for airlines to help them grow and flourish as well as taking steps for passenger rights, its chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said on Thursday.
 
There are big challenges for airlines, including taking longer routes and higher operational costs due to airspace restrictions, he said, expressing hope that there would be "better days".
 
The ongoing West Asia conflict is posing more challenges for airlines, which have curtailed services to the region.
 
"It is not only passenger rights which we are looking at... we are trying to ease things for the airlines also and the rules and regulations which are there, promote ease of doing business because we want our airlines to grow and flourish," Kidwai said.
 
He said many airlines have gone bust in India and emphasised the need to support carriers.
 
India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and the DGCA as well as the civil aviation ministry have been taking various initiatives.
 
Recently, it was decided that 60 per cent of seats in a domestic flight will be offered without any additional charges while the fare cap, which was imposed in the wake of IndiGo operational disruptions that happened in December 2025, has been withdrawn.
 
"We are facing a very typical time because, especially for our carriers, if you see the Pakistan airspace is closed for them...," he said.
 
Against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, Kidwai said airlines have to take longer routes, meaning carrying more fuel and the cost of fuel is going up. -- PTI

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