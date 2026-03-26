20 lakh LPG cylinders needed for Char Dham Yatra!

12:32

Lal salaam





In an exclusive conversation with ANI, he added that a report regarding this requirement has already been sent to the government. "Preparations are underway for the successful conduct of the Chardham Yatra 2026. In this context, on the instructions of the Tourism Secretary, we requested data from the districts regarding the number of commercial and domestic gas cylinders used in May and June of the Chardham Yatra of 2025. We received that data yesterday. It has been seen that approximately 16 lakh gas cylinders were used," Nautiyal said.





"We have sent this report to the government, to the Secretary, and he will decide further on whether we will need more gas cylinders than that. Last year, approximately 16 lakh were required. We need to prepare for approximately eighteen to twenty lakh cylinders, and information has been given," he added.





It is noteworthy that during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, approximately 2 million commercial and domestic gas cylinders will be needed across seven districts along the pilgrimage route to cater to hotels, restaurants, and dhabas.





Last year, within the first two months of the Yatra, a total of 1,641,149 commercial and domestic gas cylinders were supplied. -- ANI

Prajapati Nautiyal, officer on special duty (OSD) for the Char Dham Yatra Administration Organisation, stated that around 2 million commercial and domestic LPG cylinders will be required for hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries during the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to begin next month.