HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 held in Ahilyanagar for circulating videos of 'godman' Kharat's victims

Thu, 26 March 2026
Share:
21:54
image
Two persons were arrested in Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra for allegedly circulating obscene videos of the women victims of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on social media, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Kharat was held on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for the past three years. A probe into the case has uncovered several videos of him exploiting women.

After some of these videos were spotted on social media, including Whatsapp groups, by the SIT probing the case, action was taken, the official said.

He said Rahul Gangadhar Shinde, a resident of Kopargaon in Ahilyanagar, shared a video of one of the victims on a Whatsapp group on March 25, which was then forwarded by one Yogesh Pandharinath Aadhav, also of Kopargaon, to his friend Sandip Garje of Majalgaon in Beed.

Kopargaon police station registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act and arrested Shinde and Aadhav, while efforts are on to nab Garje, the official said.

Confirming the arrests, Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Ghughe warned that anyone circulating such objectionable videos, including social media group administrators, would face immediate arrest and further legal action.

Meanwhile, IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Kharat case, appealed to citizens, news channels, journalists and social media users not to share, forward or publish any form of videos of victims.

The SIT is probing at least six cases linked to Kharat, including those connected to rape, human sacrifice and black magic. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ensure 4 tickets per MLA for IPL matches: K'taka speaker
LIVE! Ensure 4 tickets per MLA for IPL matches: K'taka speaker

'Get serious before...': Trump claims Iran 'begging' for deal
'Get serious before...': Trump claims Iran 'begging' for deal

Despite heightened tensions and Iran's rejection of a US-backed ceasefire, President Trump claims Iran is now 'begging' for a deal.

Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi
Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

An Indian and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a street. The incident has raised concerns about regional security.

Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict
Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers of most states to assess their preparedness and strategies in response to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Iran naval commander leading closure of Hormuz killed: Israel
Iran naval commander leading closure of Hormuz killed: Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced a series of military operations against US and Israeli targets in retaliation for earlier airstrikes. The IRGC claims to have launched multiple missile and drone strikes, and has...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO