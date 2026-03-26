HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

10 dead, 31 injured in bus-pick up vehicle collision in MP's Chhindwara

Thu, 26 March 2026
Share:
23:29
image
Ten persons were killed and 31 injured, including three to four critically, in a head-on collision between a bus returning from a public function attended by the chief minister and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident took place near Simaria on Nagpur road, some 25 kilometres from district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told PTI.

"Six men, three women and a child were killed in the accident," he added.
Chhindwara Collector Harendra Narayan told PTI that 31 persons have been injured as per doctors.

"Of the injured, three to four are critical. One of them has been rushed to a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for advanced treatment," Narayan informed.

The bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident, Kotwali station house officer Ashish Kumar added.

The injured were taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities in the vicinity in ambulances and other vehicles, officials said. The SP, collector and other senior officials are at the district hospital, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tanker carrying 16,000 tonnes of LPG reaches Mangaluru
LIVE! Tanker carrying 16,000 tonnes of LPG reaches Mangaluru

'Get serious before...': Trump claims Iran 'begging' for deal
'Get serious before...': Trump claims Iran 'begging' for deal

Despite heightened tensions and Iran's rejection of a US-backed ceasefire, President Trump claims Iran is now 'begging' for a deal.

Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi
Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

An Indian and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a street. The incident has raised concerns about regional security.

'Munir Likely Made The Case To Trump...'
'Munir Likely Made The Case To Trump...'

'The White House lunch that Trump hosted for Munir last year came just after Munir returned from a visit to Iran, at a moment when Israel and Iran were at war.''Trump said after that lunch that the Pakistanis know Iran very well. He...

FIR registered against X for AI video on Modi, EC chief
FIR registered against X for AI video on Modi, EC chief

Kerala Police have registered a case against X and one of its handles for circulating an AI-generated video allegedly depicting the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India in a misleading and defamatory manner.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO