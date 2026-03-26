10 dead, 31 injured in bus-pick up vehicle collision in MP's Chhindwara

23:29

Ten persons were killed and 31 injured, including three to four critically, in a head-on collision between a bus returning from a public function attended by the chief minister and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday evening, officials said.





The incident took place near Simaria on Nagpur road, some 25 kilometres from district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told PTI.





"Six men, three women and a child were killed in the accident," he added.

Chhindwara Collector Harendra Narayan told PTI that 31 persons have been injured as per doctors.





"Of the injured, three to four are critical. One of them has been rushed to a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for advanced treatment," Narayan informed.





The bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident, Kotwali station house officer Ashish Kumar added.





The injured were taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities in the vicinity in ambulances and other vehicles, officials said. The SP, collector and other senior officials are at the district hospital, they added. -- PTI