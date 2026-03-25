US strategic power has turned into strategic defeat: Iran

15:39





According to a report by Iran's state media, Press TV, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated on Wednesday that the "strategic power" previously flaunted by the US has now "turned into a strategic defeat."





The military official's remarks follow a significant de-escalation by US President Donald Trump, who recently stepped back from a 48-hour ultimatum to launch strikes against Iranian power plants. This shift occurred after the Islamic Republic issued a stern warning that any such aggression would result in the reciprocal targeting of every energy and power installation across the region.





Addressing the change in the American stance, Zolfaqari remarked that "if the self-proclaimed superpower of the world could have escaped this predicament, it would have done so by now. Do not call your defeat an agreement," he said. -- ANI

A senior Iranian military official has dismissed Washington's recent diplomatic overtures as a facade, asserting that the global influence once wielded by the United States has effectively collapsed.