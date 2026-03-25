Trump govt offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran

09:56





The proposal was conveyed to Tehran through Pakistani intermediaries, who have also offered to host renewed negotiations between the two countries. The source spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation to comment publicly.





The New York Times first reported that the plan had reached Iranian officials. At the same time, the Pentagon is moving to deploy two Marine units, adding around 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region. These steps are being described as an effort by President Donald Trump to maintain "maximum flexibility' in determining his next course of action. Israeli officials, who have been urging Trump to continue military operations against Iran, were reportedly surprised by the ceasefire proposal.





The White House has not responded to requests for comment.





Earlier, Trump said the US was engaged in talks with Iran to end the conflict, as diplomatic efforts intensified despite a defiant response from Tehran.





Meanwhile, airstrikes continued to hit Iran, while Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel and other locations in the region. Iran has denied that any negotiations are underway. Trump has also postponed his self-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whose disruption has strained global shipping, driven up fuel prices, and raised concerns about the global economy. -- Agencies

The Trump administration has proposed a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, according to a source familiar with the details, even as the US prepared to deploy at least 1,000 additional troops to join roughly 50,000 already stationed in the Middle East.