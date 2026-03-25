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Tehran dismisses idea of negotiating with Washington

Wed, 25 March 2026
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14:51
Bombing will not make Iran surrender
Bombing will not make Iran surrender
Iran has received a 15-point ceasefire proposal from the United States through Pakistani intermediaries, officials in Islamabad said on Wednesday. The proposal comes as Washington continues to reinforce its military presence in the Middle East, deploying paratroopers to support Marine units already en route. 

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Iran's military dismissed the proposal and carried out further attacks on Wednesday targeting Israel and the Persian Gulf region. 

One such strike caused a major fire at Kuwait International Airport, sending thick black smoke into the air. Pakistani officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the plan includes provisions related to sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, scaling back Iran's nuclear program, oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency, missile restrictions, and ensuring safe shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz. 

Iran's recent attacks on energy infrastructure and its control over the Strait of Hormuz -- a key route for nearly 20% of global oil shipments -- have driven oil prices sharply higher and raised fears of a global energy crisis. 

At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to be sent to the Middle East in the coming days, according to sources familiar with the plans. 

The Pentagon is also deploying two Marine units, adding roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region. These moves are seen as an effort by US President Donald Trump to maintain "maximum flexibility' in deciding his next steps. While Trump has said that US officials are in contact with Iran, he has not disclosed details of the negotiations. 

However, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters denied that any talks are taking place. In a televised statement, spokesperson Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari dismissed the idea of negotiations, saying Iran would never come to terms with the United States. 

Israeli officials, who have urged continued military action against Iran, were reportedly surprised by the ceasefire proposal. The White House has not commented on the development. -- Agencies

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