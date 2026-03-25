Sharif briefs Saudi Crown Prince as Pak pushes to mediate US-Iran talks

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Sharif, in a statement on X, reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom and reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering solidarity and unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia in these challenging times.





"I also briefed His Royal Highness on Pakistan's diplomatic outreach efforts for regional peace and stability. We agreed to remain in close coordination," he said. Sharif said that during the call, he appreciated the Kingdom's restraint and, "I stressed the urgent need for de-escalation", and an end to hostilities. During the conversation, he conveyed warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Crown Prince, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the royal family and the people of Saudi Arabia.





The Saudi Press Agency reported that Sharif "reiterated Pakistan's full support and commitment to standing firmly with the Kingdom against repeated Iranian attacks threatening its security and sovereignty."





The call comes a day after Sharif offered to host talks between the US and Iran for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict. In an X post on Tuesday, Sharif said that Islamabad was "ready and honoured" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.





Hours later, US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's post on his Truth Social platform. According to media reports, the US on Tuesday sent Iran a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Middle East. The peace plan was shared with Iranian officials via Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman about Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tenuous West Asia situation.