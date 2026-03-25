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Rahul Gandhi claims collusion between LDF, BJP in Kerala polls

Wed, 25 March 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left Democratic Front in Kerala as central agencies have not taken any action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as compared to other opposition leaders in the country. 

He said that only two parties are fighting in the Kerala assembly polls -- United Democratic Front and the partnership of BJP, LDF. 

Rahul, speaking online at a public event in Kozhikode Beach here, said that even the policies of the LDF in Kerala cannot be differentiated from those of the BJP. 

He claimed that both parties also do not believe they are answerable to the people of Kerala. 

The Congress leader questioned why central agencies have not taken action against Vijayan when opposition leaders across the country who fight the BJP are attacked, and cases are lodged against them. 

"Why are corruption cases against the CM not going anywhere? This is the best proof of collusion between the BJP and LDF," he alleged. 

He also alleged that instead of making Kerala number one in employment or technology, the Left government has made it number one in drug cases. -- PTI

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