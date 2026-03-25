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Police complaint against 'Dhurandhar' sequel for hurting' Sikh community

Wed, 25 March 2026
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A Sikh organisation has filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the makers of the blockbuster movie "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and lead actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the community, officials said on Wednesday. 

In a poster of the film, Singh is depicted wearing a turban, long beard, and 'kada' (bracelet), which are considered sacred symbols of the Sikh community, as per the complainant, 'Sikhs in Maharashtra'. 

The actor, however, is also shown holding a cigarette in his hand, and this depiction has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community, it alleged in its complaint submitted at the Mulund police station here on March 17. The organisation has demanded action against the film's director, producer and Singh. No FIR has been registered so far, and the investigation is underway, a police official said. 

The film released on March 19 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is a sequel to Aditya Dhar's 2025 release "Dhurandhar", which went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide. -- PTI

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