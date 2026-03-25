'PM's "like the Covid period" statement has panicked people'

12:49





In a post on X, Stalin said that comparing the current situation to the COVID-19 period has alarmed people who are already struggling due to the shortage of LPG cylinders. He pointed out that the crisis has severely impacted daily life, with many restaurants shutting down and workers losing their jobs due to the disruption in gas supply.





"The Honourable Prime Minister's statement that it is 'like the Covid period' has further panicked the people who are already suffering from gas shortage. Most of the restaurants have been closed, and workers are losing their jobs," the CM said.





Targeting the Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Stalin alleged that instead of taking urgent steps to resolve the issue, it is attempting to divert public attention through discussions on constituency delimitation. He emphasised that LPG distribution and foreign policy fall under the Union government's jurisdiction, and asserted that the Tamil Nadu government has taken all possible measures within its powers to address the situation.





"The BJP government, which should have found a solution to this through drastic measures, has now taken up the constituency redelineation script to divert the news from this. The AIADMK, which has given itself the opportunity to forget the people's problems and not talk about them, is asking what the state government is doing. Is the provision of cylinders and foreign policy in the hands of the state government? The state government has taken all the steps it can," Stalin added.





He raised a question which he said was being asked by the public: "What is the BJP government, which is responsible for all this, doing?" -- ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday strongly criticised the Union government over the ongoing cooking gas shortage, stating that recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have created unnecessary panic among the public.