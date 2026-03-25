Panic fuel buying in Assam as govt claims no shortage

23:13

File image





Long queues were seen in front of the petrol pumps as people tried to fill the tanks of their vehicles, anticipating a shortage of fuel.





In Guwahati, a number of petrol pumps hung 'no fuel' signs or were completely closed down after running out of stock due to panic buying.





Similar reports of panic buying leading to depletion of stocks were received from Golaghat, Nagaon and Darrang districts, among other places.





However, chief secretary Ravi Kota maintained there was no shortage of fuel and blamed "mischievous elements" for causing panic.





"There is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state. We have checked with the suppliers, including IOCL, BPCL and HPCL," Kota told PTI.





"In fact, the Petroleum Secretary, during a meeting with all the states earlier today, said there was no shortage of petrol and diesel in the country," he added.





In the case of Guwahati, he said the administration has checked with each of the 35 petrol pumps within the city, and all had confirmed they have adequate stock. -- PTI

Panic buying of petrol and diesel was reported from several parts of Assam, including the largest city Guwahati, on Wednesday as reports of fuel shortage did the rounds on social media, even as the government affirmed that there was no supply crunch.