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Oil Price Remains High As Attacks Continue

Wed, 25 March 2026
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Crude oil prices remained elevated around $100 per barrel on Tuesday as US-Israel continued attacks on Iran despite US President Donald Trump announcing a five-day pause on strikes.

Benchmark Brent crude prices rose 3 per cent to $98.57 per barrel at 5 pm IST, compared to $95.96 per barrel on March 23. Meanwhile, a senior Indian government official denied paying Iran for passage of its tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which a fifth of global crude oil transits.

"Strait of Hormuz is international waters. There is no levy or fee for passing it. Any such report is baseless,' said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the shipping ministry. 

The comment comes amid reports claiming India paying $2 million to Iran for safe passage of its vessels.

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, passed Strait of Hormuz on March 23 and are now headed to Indian shores.

Pine Gas, carrying about 45,000 MT LPG, is bound for New Mangalore port with arrival estimated of March 27, while Jag Vasant, carrying about 47,612.59 MT LPG, is bound for Kandla port with estimated arrival of March 26.Following their safe transit, 20 Indian-flagged vessels with around 540 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region, the government said

-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard

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