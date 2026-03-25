No incidents involving Indian ships, crew in 24 hrs: Govt

16:21





Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that around 200 telephone calls and 500 emails were received over the last 24 hours, and responses are being provided. He also noted that 50 Indian seafarers have been repatriated and brought back to India during this period.





"In the past 24 hours, no incident has been reported involving any Indian ship or seafarer. Our 20 Indian-flagged vessels, with around 540 Indian seafarers on board, are currently in the Persian Gulf and are safe, with private shipping companies maintaining continuous communication with them. Over the last 24 hours, approximately 200 telephone calls and 500 emails have been received, and responses are being provided. Additionally, 50 Indian seafarers have been repatriated and brought back to India during this period," said Sinha.





Sinha further informed that port operations across the country remain normal, with no congestion reported anywhere. Referring to earlier updates on initiatives at major ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Kandla Port, Vizag Port, and Chidambaranar Port, he highlighted new measures at non-major ports.





In particular, Mundra Port has issued a circular extending free storage for Middle East-bound export containers to 15 days, reducing reefer plug-in charges by 80 per cent, and waiving lift-on, lift-off, as well as transportation charges. -- ANI

The Shipping Ministry on Wednesday stated that no incident involving any Indian ship or seafarer has been reported in the past 24 hours, adding that 20 Indian-flagged vessels carrying around 540 Indian seafarers are currently in the Persian Gulf and remain safe, with private shipping companies maintaining constant communication with them.