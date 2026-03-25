Mamata claims EC deleted 8 lakh names in first supplementary list of SIR

18:55

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed eight lakh names have been deleted in the first supplementary list from the 27 lakh electors whose voting eligibility was adjudicated as part of the SIR exercise.





Addressing an election rally at Naxalbari in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district, she slammed the BJP for 'causing misery' to the people by enforcing an 'ill-planned SIR'.





The chief minister demanded that physical copies of the supplementary list published online be immediately made available so that the information could be verified.





"I have been told that eight lakh names of 27 lakh voters under adjudication have been deleted from the first supplementary list. But where is that list? Why have hard copies of that list not yet been put up in government offices so far?" she posed.





"I can only verify the information after that list is displayed," she added.





The first supplementary list of 60 lakh-odd names of voters under judicial scrutiny was published by the Election Commission late on Monday night, but the poll body is yet to officially confirm either the total number of adjudicated voters in that list or the deletion figure.





Holding the BJP responsible for '220 SIR-induced deaths', the chief minister claimed the 'BJP should be ashamed for the SIR fallout'.





She claimed that half of those who died were Hindus and the other half Muslims.





However, there was no official data or confirmation of deaths during the exercise to revise the electoral rolls.





Banerjee alleged that when elderly citizens were made to stand in SIR queues and their citizenship questioned, 'how can the BJP dare to come to the same people seeking votes?'





She alleged that the EC, under the BJP's influence, eliminated names of Adivasis, Rajbanshis en masse from electoral rolls, and claimed that the TMC government showered these communities with welfare schemes.





"Till the time I am around, there will be no NRC exercise in Bengal and no detention camps will be allowed to be built," she declared. -- PTI