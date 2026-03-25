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Mahanagar Gas Offers Free Fuel, Bill Adjustment For New PNG customers

Wed, 25 March 2026
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City gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Tuesday announced a slew of incentives for customers to promote the use of piped natural gas (PNG). This is in line with the government's directive to boost domestic PNG and compressed natural gas (CNG) for the transport sector.

'For domestic customers, the company is offering free gas worth Rs 500 to all new registrations from March 16 till April 30. And, it is also offering a Rs 1,000 adjustment in gas bills per customer from new buildings where the penetration level is more than 60 per cent,' the company said in a statement.

It is also giving an instant discount of Rs 500 per customer for web registrations and a waiver of minimum charges during periods of non-usage. This is apart from zero upfront registration charges which will be introduced soon, wherein payments will be made only after conversion.

'For commercial customers, MGL is waiving registration charges. The company will also undertake downstream infrastructure at its own cost. These benefits are aimed at making PNG more accessible while maintaining high standards of service and reliability,' the company added.

The firm said it is committed to the seamless delivery of PNG and CNG and is working to enhance efforts to meet the ever-changing needs of customers. 

'These initiatives and benefits reflect our vision and belief of expanding the reach of natural gas, which is essential for our nation's transition to cleaner fuel,' said Ashu Shinghal, managing director, Mahanagar Gas Ltd.The government issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order on March 9, recognising domestic PNG and CNG as the highest priority sectors.MGL said the measures to maintain consistent supply would be applicable across all its geographical areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

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