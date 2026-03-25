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LPG refill booking timelines remain unchanged: Govt

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has clarified on Wednesday that circulating news reports about a change in LPG refill booking timelines are false. The Ministry reiterated that the existing refill booking timelines "remain unchanged and continue to be". 

"It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines--45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections. It is clarified that no such changes have been made. The existing refill booking timelines remain unchanged and continue to be," the Ministry said in a statement. 

The existing timelines by the government are: 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of connection type. The Ministry also stated that, "Citizens are advised not to believe or circulate such misinformation and to avoid unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills. It is reiterated that adequate LPG stocks are available in the country, and there is no cause for concern." Earlier on Tuesday, a senior official confirmed that the country has sufficient stocks available with sufficient supply of petrol and diesel. Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that all refineries currently operate at high capacity with adequate crude inventories.

"All the refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. We have sufficient stock of petrol and diesel. The domestic production of LPG has been stepped up in the refineries," she said. -- ANI

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