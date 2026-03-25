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Iran war: Govt claims consensus as Oppn seeks debate

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The government on Wednesday told political parties that India's energy supplies remain secure and there is no need for panic amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, even as the Opposition demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation.

Briefing reporters after an all-party meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had addressed all queries raised by Opposition members and there was a broad sense of unity in dealing with the crisis.

He said representatives from across the political spectrum attended the meeting, barring the Trinamool Congress, which did not participate.

Rijiju added that Opposition parties expressed satisfaction over the government's response and assured support for steps taken in the national interest.

According to sources, the government informed leaders that India has sufficient crude oil and gas supplies, with additional shipments on the way, and that its priority remains the safety of the Indian diaspora and meeting domestic energy needs.

Members were also briefed on supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for political unity in challenging times, and noted that Opposition parties showed 'maturity' in backing the government's efforts.

However, Congress leader Tariq Anwar termed the meeting 'unsatisfactory' and reiterated the Opposition's demand for a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the West Asia situation.

He also criticised the government, saying Pakistan was playing a mediator's role while India remained a 'mute spectator'.

The meeting comes amid rising concerns over the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict on global energy supplies and regional stability.  -- PTI/ANI

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