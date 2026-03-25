HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran wants to negotiate with Vance, not Kushner or Witkoff

Wed, 25 March 2026
Share:
09:06
image
Iranian representatives on Wednesday told the Trump administration that they do not want to re-enter negotiations with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and would prefer to engage with US Vice President JD Vance, CNN reported, citing sources. 

The report stated that Iran believes discussions involving Witkoff and Kushner wouldn't be productive, given the "deficit of trust following the breakdown of negotiations prior to Israel and the US launching military action". 

Vance -- in contrast to Witkoff, Kushner and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- is viewed as more sympathetic to wanting to end the war, the CNN cited sources with a view that US Vice President is intent on wrapping up the conflict. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said all the key members of his diplomatic team were involved in negotiations. On those who are involved in the Iran negotiations from the US administration, Trump said, "JD (Vance) is involved. Marco is involved. Jared Kushner is involved. Steve Witkoff is involved, and I am involved."

US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump govt offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran
LIVE! Trump govt offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran

Iran gave US 'significant prize' linked to Hormuz Strait: Trump
Iran gave US 'significant prize' linked to Hormuz Strait: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump claimed victory over Iran, stating they agreed to never have a nuclear weapon and provided a 'significant prize' related to the Strait of Hormuz. He also suggested a change in Iranian leadership and...

MEA reveals how India is responding to West Asia crisis
MEA reveals how India is responding to West Asia crisis

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are actively engaged with world leaders to promote dialogue and diplomacy for peace in West Asia, while also...

Why Kashmiris Are Donating Gold, Money For Iran
Why Kashmiris Are Donating Gold, Money For Iran

'Many have contributed in terms of gold and silver. Ladies in big numbers have contributed their home belongings and gold.''Some have donated their cars too.'

Harish Rana Case: 'Life Support Withdrawal Is About..'
Harish Rana Case: 'Life Support Withdrawal Is About..'

'Families go through turmoil at that time. There is a feeling of guilt and uncertainty, and they do not know what they should be doing.''Now that the new judgment has clarified what the procedure is, doctors will be confident enough to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO