Iran wants to negotiate with Vance, not Kushner or Witkoff

09:06





The report stated that Iran believes discussions involving Witkoff and Kushner wouldn't be productive, given the "deficit of trust following the breakdown of negotiations prior to Israel and the US launching military action".





Vance -- in contrast to Witkoff, Kushner and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- is viewed as more sympathetic to wanting to end the war, the CNN cited sources with a view that US Vice President is intent on wrapping up the conflict.





Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said all the key members of his diplomatic team were involved in negotiations. On those who are involved in the Iran negotiations from the US administration, Trump said, "JD (Vance) is involved. Marco is involved. Jared Kushner is involved. Steve Witkoff is involved, and I am involved."





US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated. -- ANI

Iranian representatives on Wednesday told the Trump administration that they do not want to re-enter negotiations with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and would prefer to engage with US Vice President JD Vance, CNN reported, citing sources.