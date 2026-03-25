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Iran rejects US proposal, sets tough terms for ceasefire

Wed, 25 March 2026
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Iran has on Wednesday rejected a United States proposal to end the conflict, stating that any ceasefire will hinge on conditions set by Tehran, according to a statement from the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai, which cited a senior political-security official quoted by state media. 

Iran would decide the timing of the war's end on its own terms and would not allow former US President Donald Trump to influence that decision, the statement said. 

The statement added that Washington had approached Iran through multiple diplomatic channels with proposals that were described as excessive and out of step with the realities on the ground. 

Tehran has now formally rejected the latest proposal, which was conveyed through a regional mediator, and said it is prepared to continue its military response. 

Iran outlined a set of conditions for ending the war. These include a complete halt to what it termed aggression and targeted killings, and the establishment of firm guarantees to prevent future conflict. It has also demanded compensation for damages caused during the war, with reparations to be clearly defined.

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