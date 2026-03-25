Iran launches #80 strike; Trump says Iran military dead

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Wave 80 from Iran comes even as US President Trump confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran claiming that the war was going to end. "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead," he said. -- ANI

Iran on Wednesday released footage of the 80th wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching missiles towards US-Israeli positions in the region even as US President Trump indicated that a negotiated settlement was on the horizon.