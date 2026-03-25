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Iran launches #80 strike; Trump says Iran military dead

Wed, 25 March 2026
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Iran on Wednesday released footage of the 80th wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching missiles towards US-Israeli positions in the region even as US President Trump indicated that a negotiated settlement was on the horizon. 

Wave 80 from Iran comes even as US President Trump confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran claiming that the war was going to end. "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead," he said. -- ANI

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