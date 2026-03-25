Iran claims missile attack on USS Abraham Lincoln

18:24

In a development that could sharply escalate tensions in West Asia, Iran on Wednesday claimed that its navy targeted a US aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, using shore-based cruise missiles.





According to an official Iranian military statement, Qader anti-ship cruise missiles were launched at the carrier, forcing it to alter its position in the region.





The claim comes at a time when the United States is reportedly pushing for a temporary ceasefire in the conflict.





As per reports, Washington, DC has proposed a 15-point plan to Iran that includes a month-long halt in hostilities.





A purported video of the strike of shared by Iran's Fars news agency, showing projectiles launched in the sky and loud booms in the background, reported Hindustan Times.





The Iranian military warned that the warship is under constant surveillance, and will be struck again when it enters the range of Iranian missile systems. -- Agencies