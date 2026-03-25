HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

India blasts Pakistan for 'frivolous' narratives on Andrabi sentencing

Wed, 25 March 2026
Share:
23:08
image
India on Wednesday categorically rejected Pakistan's condemnation of a life sentence handed to Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, and said Islamabad should introspect on systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate instead of peddling "frivolous" narratives.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Andrabi, the chief of banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat,  to life imprisonment, and gave 30-year prison terms to her two associates, for conspiring to commit a crime against the State.

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the prison terms given to the three women and described Andrabi as a "vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause".

"We categorically reject the statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organization and its members," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes. However, one is not surprised that a country, which has long been sponsoring terrorism, has come up with such a statement condoning violence and killing of innocent people," he said.

"Instead of peddling lies and frivolous narratives, Pakistan should introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate," Jaiswal said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Situation under control, energy security stable: Centre
LIVE! Situation under control, energy security stable: Centre

Iran rejects US proposals, puts 5 conditions to end conflict
Iran rejects US proposals, puts 5 conditions to end conflict

The urgency for a resolution is underscored by the military situation, as joint operations by Israel and the US have consistently been "targeting Iran's missile systems, launch sites and other critical infrastructure" since the onset of...

Iran claims missile attack on US aircraft carrier
Iran claims missile attack on US aircraft carrier

According to an official Iranian military statement, Qader anti-ship cruise missiles were launched at the carrier, forcing it to alter its position in the region.

All queries answered, Oppn backs govt on West Asia: Rijiju
All queries answered, Oppn backs govt on West Asia: Rijiju

He added that opposition parties were assured that their concerns regarding the impact of the West Asia situation on India and the safety of Indian citizens were addressed in detail.

Govt to end LPG supply to households refusing PNG switch
Govt to end LPG supply to households refusing PNG switch

The government has mandated that cooking gas LPG supply to households will be discontinued if consumers fail to switch to piped natural gas where such connectivity is available, under a new order aimed at accelerating gas network...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO