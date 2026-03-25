India blasts Pakistan for 'frivolous' narratives on Andrabi sentencing

23:08





A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Andrabi, the chief of banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat, to life imprisonment, and gave 30-year prison terms to her two associates, for conspiring to commit a crime against the State.





Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the prison terms given to the three women and described Andrabi as a "vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause".





"We categorically reject the statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organization and its members," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.





"Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes. However, one is not surprised that a country, which has long been sponsoring terrorism, has come up with such a statement condoning violence and killing of innocent people," he said.





"Instead of peddling lies and frivolous narratives, Pakistan should introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate," Jaiswal said. -- PTI

India on Wednesday categorically rejected Pakistan's condemnation of a life sentence handed to Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, and said Islamabad should introspect on systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate instead of peddling "frivolous" narratives.