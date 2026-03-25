HC grants anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case

17:26

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari in a case registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.





The order was passed by Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha on the anticipatory bail applications moved by the seer and his disciple.





Earlier on Feb 27, the court had stayed the arrest of Avimukteshwaranand, directing that he would not be taken into custody till the pronouncement of the order in the matter related to alleged sexual harassment of minor children and other offences.





The court had also reserved its order after hearing the matter and directed the applicants to cooperate with the investigation.





The case pertains to an FIR lodged at Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj following directions from a POCSO court, alleging sexual exploitation of several 'batuks' (young disciples) by the accused. -- PTI