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Haryana: 4 held for arranging mule accounts for China-linked cybercrime network

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The Gurugram police arrested four persons for allegedly providing mule bank accounts opened in the name of fake firms to China-based cybercriminals to layer and launder proceeds of cyber frauds, officials said on Wednesday.

The police recovered cheque books, passbooks, debit cards of 16 bank accounts, four passports and six mobile phones from the accused, they said. 

The arrestees have been identified as Pravesh Ahlawat (26) and Sagar (25), residents of Haryana's Panipat district, Abhishek (26), resident of Punjab's Ludhiana, and Yasin Noor Mohammad (54), a resident of Thane in Maharashtra.

The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday which sent Yasin and Sagar to judicial custody, while Pravesh and Abhishek were taken on a two-day police remand for further interrogation, officials said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the Pravesh, Sagar and Yasin had prepared documents of fake firms through Abhishek and opened several bank accounts in their names, assistant commissioner of police (cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

These accounts were subsequently sold to China-based cybercriminals, for which the accused had received a total of Rs 1 lakh till now, he said. -- PTI

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