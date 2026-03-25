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Gurugram school receives hoax bomb threat via email: Police

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The Gurugram police launched a security check on Wednesday after a private school in the DLF Phase 1 area received a hoax bomb threat via email, the police said.

During the inspection, no suspicious items were found, they said, adding that the entire complex was declared "safe" by the police.

According to the police, an email was received at around 1:20 am on Wednesday in the name of Soyeb Masood in English, mentioning that there was a bomb in the school building. 

When the school management arrived in the morning and saw the email, they informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the police station DLF Phase 1, dog squad, bomb disposal squad and other special teams rushed to the spot and thoroughly checked the school premises and surrounding area, they said.

They sanitised the school and found nothing during the intensive search, they added.

"The investigation so far has not yielded any suspicious objects or explosive materials. Police teams have declared the entire complex safe," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

The Gurugram Police are investigating the entire matter and taking necessary action to identify the source and sender of the email, he said.

Notably, this is not the first case of sending threatening emails. On January 28, over 40 schools in Gurugram received bomb threats, and in March, over 10 schools received similar threats.

Taking action in the case, police arrested a Bangladeshi accused who confessed to his involvement in the January email threats to the 40 schools. -- PTI

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