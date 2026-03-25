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Fugitive Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra arrested after 6 months

Wed, 25 March 2026
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AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been on the run in a rape case since last September, was arrested in Punjab's Patiala, officials said on Wednesday. Pathanmajra, the first-time MLA from Sanour, was wanted in the rape case which was registered in September last year. He has been arrested by Patiala Police, they said.

On September 1, 2025, police had registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station here on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married. 

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending "obscene" material to her. The AAP MLA had been declared a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear in this case. Pathanmajra had been on the run since September 2 in the rape case. 

He had escaped police custody when the Punjab police went to Haryana's Karnal to arrest him. Police had then claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator's supporters after a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village in Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives. 

However, Pathanmajra had denied police claims of being involved in firing at cops and said he fled after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter". PTI

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