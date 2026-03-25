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Euthanasia death: Harish Rana's corneas, heart valves donated

Wed, 25 March 2026
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Family and friends at the last rites of Harish Rana
Family and friends at the last rites of Harish Rana
The final rites of Harish Rana, the first individual in India to be legally granted passive euthanasia, were performed in the national capital following his demise at AIIMS New Delhi. Rana, who had been under specialised medical care for a prolonged period, passed away, marking a significant moment in the country's legal and medical history. In an official statement, AIIMS confirmed that Rana died at 4:10 PM at the institute in New Delhi. He had been under the care of a dedicated medical team in the Palliative Oncology Unit (IRCH), headed by Dr. (Prof.) Seema Mishra, HoD of Onco-Anaesthesia. The institute also extended its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. 

"Harish Rana passed away at 4:10 PM on 24th March 2026 at AIIMS, New Delhi. He was under the care of a dedicated team of doctors and was admitted to the Palliative Oncology Unit (IRCH), led by Dr. (Prof.) Seema Mishra, HoD, Onco-Anaesthesia. AIIMS extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," the press release said. Earlier this month, in a landmark first, the Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia for a 31-year-old man from Ghaziabad who has been in a persistent vegetative state for over a decade, observing that continuing life-sustaining treatment would no longer be in the patient's best interest. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Vishwanathan allowed the withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration (CANH) for Harish Rana, who has remained in a vegetative state since suffering an accidental fall from a building in 2013. 

Passive euthanasia refers to the withdrawal or withholding of life-sustaining treatment to allow a patient with no reasonable prospect of recovery to die naturally. Expressing profound sadness while delivering the judgment, the court noted that all stakeholders, including the patient's family and the medical boards constituted to assess his condition, were in agreement that continuing aggressive medical support would serve no meaningful purpose. -- ANI

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