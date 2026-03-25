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EC transfers district magistrate over poll duty irregularities, orders probe

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered immediate transfer of the district election officer and district magistrate of Purba Medinipur following complaints of irregularities in poll duty deployment ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

In an official communication to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Commission said it had received a report from the chief electoral officer regarding the inclusion of contractual employees in the database prepared for election duty in the district in violation of its instructions.

"In view of the seriousness of the matter, the Commission has decided to transfer Shri Unice Rishin Ismail, IAS, district election officer & district magistrate, Purba Medinipur," the letter stated.

The poll panel further appointed Niranjan Kumar as the new DEO and district magistrate of the district with immediate effect.

"The directions of the Commission are to be implemented with immediate effect," it said, adding that a compliance report on the joining of the newly appointed officer must be submitted by 11 am on March 26. -- PTI

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