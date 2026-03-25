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EC probing glitch that marked all Bengal voters 'under adjudication'

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The Election Commission is examining the cause of a technical glitch that briefly showed all voters in West Bengal as "under adjudication", an official said on Wednesday. 

The problem came to light on Tuesday night when voters attempting to access their details on the EC website using their EPIC numbers found their status marked as "under adjudication", even in cases where names were already included in the final electoral rolls.

"The issue was noticed on Tuesday night and was caused by a technical error, possibly related to the server or backend integration. It has since been rectified, and we are probing the cause behind it," the EC official said. 

The glitch occurred less than 24 hours after the EC released the first supplementary list of voters around midnight on Monday. "At one point, the system erroneously reflected that all electors in the state were under adjudication. This was not the case, and it was purely a display error," the official said. The development prompted sharp reactions from the ruling TMC, which alleged that the error had effectively put the entire electorate under suspicion. The party claimed on social media that even valid voters were being shown as "under adjudication" despite their cases being resolved or their names being present in the final rolls. 

"We regret the inconvenience caused to voters. The technical teams acted swiftly, and the issue was resolved within approximately two hours," the official said. PTI

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